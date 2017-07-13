Search for article

MAO BA?

10:39 PM July 13th, 2017

MURDER SUSPECT

Netizens were united in lambasting Sherwin Velasquez, who was tagged by Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief, as the main suspect in the murder of call center agent Aireen Adolfo, as well as in sympathizing with the victim’s family.

A netizen named Wewe Enriquez wrote, ”Di bah relative ni cia sa biktima, grabe way kalooy ni nga tawo….(Isn’t he related to the victim? He has no mercy).”

Chevy Kathleen Alsola-Cuizon also commented, “Rest in peace to the victim and may her family find the strength to overcome this.”

Another netizen named Ditas Codeniera Bordalba said, “Dako tingali ug pilde didtu sa buwangan (Maybe he lost much in a cock fight).”

