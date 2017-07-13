Lapu-Lapu police hold seminar for habal-habal group leaders

THE City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) conducted a seminar for leaders of the different habal-habal groups in the city yesterday morning.

Chief Insp. Mark Gifter Sucalit, head of CIB who leads the organization of habal-habal drivers in Lapu-Lapu City, said, “Habal-habal leaders atong giuna (are given priority), because we believe they have the command and control over their members.”

Sucalit said the seminar was conducted following reports of 25-year-old Aireen Adolfo, a call center agent who was found dead in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City, wherein one of the suspects, Sherwin Velasquez, is a habal-habal driver.

The CIB also distributed flyers of hotline numbers of five police stations in the city to the participants so they and their members can call the police during situations that require police response.

He reminded them not to get involved in illegal drug activities.

The participants were also given tips on personal security, including how to defend themselves from lawless elements.

“We give them tips on personal security for them not to be a victim, so that they can also pass it on to their members and to the community for them to be empowered. Sila mismo motabang sa ilang lugar para ma-maintain ang (They themselves should help their community in order to maintain) peace and order,” Sucalit said.

Included in the orientation was to stay vigilant and report to the police any suspicious-looking individual.

There were about 40 habal-habal leaders who attended the half-day seminar. Sucalit said he is planning to hold a monthly meeting with them, especially now that they are already organized.