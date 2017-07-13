Food mart growth prompts resto’s return

BANKING on the growing food market in the metropolitan, the brand that introduced all-day dimsum dining to Cebuanos is back after more than a decade.

Steven Kokseng, marketing manager at Harbour City Dimsum House Co., Inc., the company behind Ding How Dimsum House, said they have seen the growth of the dining public over the past two years.

“In the last two years, we’ve noticed that the Cebuano dining public has become more sophisticated, more open to try out new things,” he told reporters during media launch for Ding How Dimsum House at Robinsons Galleria Cebu on Wednesday.

Kokseng said they felt it was the right time to bring back Ding How, a brand which Cebuanos have loved since it opened more than 40 years ago.

Ding How opened its doors to the public anew earlier this month.

The Cebuano market was introduced to all-day dimsum through Ding How, which opened its first branch along Colon Street in downtown Cebu City in 1969.

Ding How also pioneered the “steamed fried rice” concept as Cebuanos know it today.

Kokseng said it was in the early 2000s when they saw that the downtown crowd was changing.

“The market was looking for a more fast casual concept. We decided to close Ding How and put another brand there. But all this time, it was always at the back of our minds to bring the brand back,” said Kokseng.

Under the same company are three other dimsum brands such as Dimsum Break, Harbour City, and Ding Qua Qua.

The group spent P10 million to open the new Ding How branch at the ground floor of Robinsons Galleria, which spans 160 square meters and is able to seat 90 customers.

“For Ding How, we’d like to think the people who come here prefer to enjoy their dimsum dishes in a more relaxed and casual atmosphere,” Kokseng said.

He added that they are also targeting shoppers of Robinsons Galleria who are looking for a break between their shopping activities, as well as those who love dimsum.

Kokseng said Ding How has a very strong emotional connection to Cebu, having introduced the cuisine way back 1969.

The brand brings back well-loved dimsum favorites from its old menu, including pork trotter, kuchay dumpling, crystal scallop dumpling, ham suy kok, and pork barbecue cake.

Kokseng said this was the only branch they have planned but they are not discounting expansions in the future, whether through franchise or investing in more company-owned branches.

Ding How is the latest addition to Cebu’s thriving culinary scene, with Kokseng saying that Cebu has a unique taste that is slightly different from other regions.

“Personally, I believe Cebu has a lot to offer. Aside from the usual tourist spots, our culinary scene can be another attraction,” he said.