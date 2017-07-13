Girl, 13, accuses lawyer of rape

A lawyer-broadcaster is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in downtown Cebu City.

The alleged abuse happened inside the car of the lawyer last July 4.

Cebu Daily News is withholding the name of the lawyer and the name of the radio station pending the formal filing of charges.

The abuse allegedly happened around 6 p.m. last July 4; but it was only reported to the police last Thursday, said Senior Insp. Dexter Basirgo, chief of the Parian Police Station.

“The girl said she was not threatened, but she got scared to surface,” said Basirgo.

Based on the police blotter at the Parian Police Station, the girl went to the radio station to ask for some money from an anchorman.

The girl’s mother worked as the anchorman’s laundry woman.

The girl told the police that the anchorman she was looking for was not around.

She instead talked to the lawyer-broadcaster and told him why she was there.

On her way home, the girl asked the lawyer if he could give her money for her fare.

The girl said the lawyer told her that his money was in his car.

The lawyer brought the girl to his car and offered to bring her home.

The girl alleged that when they reached Zamora Street in Parian, the lawyer parked his car by the roadside and started kissing her then raped her.

After the abuse, the girl alleged that she was asked to disembark from the car.

Basirgo said that based on the medical examination, the girl had laceration in her hymen.

“The parents are determined to file charges. We are still waiting for them to execute an affidavit before we can file necessary charges against the lawyer,” added Basirgo.

According to the mother in a separate interview, she only learned about the rape last Saturday when she caught up with her daughter, who did not go home for four days.

The mother said that her daughter had stopped attending classes and she learned that she had been sleeping in the houses of her classmates.

“Naggukod-gukod pa ko ani niya kay midagan man, tungod guro to sa iyang kahadlok nga mahibawo ko sa nahitabo. Nahibulong na lang ko nga napuno og chikinini iyang liog (I chased her until I caught her, and I was surprised that she had hickeys on her neck),” the mother said.

She said she learned that her daughter was traumatized with the incident and was afraid to go home because she might get mad at her when she would learn about the incident.

Last Tuesday, the victim underwent an examination at the pink room of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, where the result showed that she was raped.