Drug lord from NegOcc nabbed in Bantayan

AN ALLEGED drug lord from Sagay City, Negros Occidental was arrested in the town of Bantayan on June 13.

Rey Luis Sayson, 47, was apprehended by police officers of Bantayan on Thursday night after he has been monitored to be in the town.

Police seized more than 40-gram of suspected shabu amounting to P479,080.00. One snub-nose .38 revolver, five bullets and a belt bag were also seized from Sayson.

Bantayan Police Chief Insp. Florendo Fajardo, said the suspect visited the town of Bantayan several times for ‘business’.

Sayson allegedly used his ‘ukay-ukay’ (second-hand clothing) business as cover for his illegal activities.

He is detained in Bantayan police precinct.