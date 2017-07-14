No Gisela found as search operation ends

The search and retrieval operation of the remains of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel ended emotionally on July 14.



Gisela’s sister, Mikay Bendong, joined the operation and personally dived on the waters of Olango Channel.

Mikay learned the fate of her sister while she was still in Dubai, and only had the opportunity to come home last Wednesday.



Though the search still turned out negative, Mikay expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the divers led by Lapulapu City Police Snr. Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, to the Philippine Coast Guard, to the PNP Maritime and to the Philippine Navy.



Bendong personally thanked and hugged all the divers for the selfless efforts they rendered for the operation.

“Among gihimo tanan namong makaya pero sorry kaayo sa pamilyang Bendong nga wala gyud namo siya makit-i (We did our best but we feel sorry for the Bendong family because we failed to find the mayor),” Cabagnot said.



Mikay said that though her sister’s body was not found, she believes the entire operation of Task Force Boniel was a success because of the overwhelming support their family has received.