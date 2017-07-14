Talamban police station to be relocated

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera is asking the Police Advisory Council (PAC) to help Talamban PNP in scouting for a new location for their precinct.

Talamban Police Station will be affected by the road-widening project in the area.

In a meeting on Wednesday, Garganera said he discussed the situation of the police station to PAC.

Talamban police officers complained that they do not have an adequate space where they could park their police vehicles.

Garganera said that the situation of the Talamban police station is foreseen to get worse once the road-widening project starts.

Garganera added that the Philippine National Police and the city government will help finance the building of the new station.

“Mangita na ta daan og luna para sa station kay maapektohan gyud ni sila sa road-widening (We need to find a new location as early as now because they will surely be affected by the road-widening),” Garganera said.