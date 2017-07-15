Bantay Dagat confiscates 67 boxes of dynamited fish

CEBU City’s Bantay Dagat Commission (CCBDC) confiscated 67 boxes of dynamited fish believed to have come from Zamboanga City and that were brought to the Pasil Fish Port for local distribution.

The shipment that weighed around 2,010 kilos consisted of “anduhaw” (mackerel) and “tuloy” (sardines), said CCBDC executive director Micheal Guerra.

Guerra said they are now preparing charges for the violation of the Anti-Illegal Fishing Law against a certain Hadjie Cagal, who is the identified owner of the illegal shipment.

On Friday, a Bantay Dagat team led by Guerra and a fish examiner from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) proceeded to the Pasil Fish Market after receiving information on the arrival of dynamited fishes there.

“They shipped the dynamited fish on a roro from Dapitan to Dumaguete then to Santander. From Santander gi-tracking (to the Pasil Fish Market),” he said.

Upon inspection, the BFAR examiner found that the fishes’ internal organs were bleeding, an indication that these were caught through dynamite fishing