Kiane’s family appeals to hold probe until after her burial

THE family of Kiane Shannon Sophie Cañares has appealed to the police to start the investigation into her suicide only after the 21-year-old woman will be buried this week.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director Senior Supt. Joel Doria said that they have not yet updated their investigation on Cañares because of the request from her family

“Nag-request sila (the family) na hintayin muna mailibing bago sila magbigay ng any statement (The family requested to bury her first before they give any statement),” Doria told reporters yesterday.

According to Doria, the family did not want the public to know when Cañares will be buried and where.

The Cañares family has earlier asked for privacy amid widespread report of her suicide that she streamed live on Facebook Live.

Cañares, a single parent, took her own life in front of her two-year-old daughter past 9 p.m. last July 3 at the living room of her family’s home in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, while her parents were asleep in another part of the house.

The family only learned of her suicide when two of her cousins, who saw the Facebook Live feed of the woman in the act of killing herself, rushed to her home and created a commotion when they saw her lifeless.

Doria said police investigators were now looking at all possible reasons why the girl committed suicide, including allegations now also circulating on Facebook that the Kiane might be a victim of abuse.

“Dapat makausap natin kung saan nag originate yung information. Kasi kelangan natin makunan ng statement yun. Dahil kung report lang po without any statement issued or nakuhanan ng sworn affidavit medyo may problema tayo doon,” Doria said.

(We need to talk to the person from whom the information originated. Since we need to get the statement. Because if its just a report without any statement issued or a sworn affidavit, we will have a problem with that.)

He appealed to the people who may have a personal knowledge about Cañares’ sentiments prior to her death to help them in the investigation.

“Pinatingnan natin lahat ng angulo. Lahat ng magbigay ng information that could be helpful to the case, mas maganda po yun,” Doria said.

(We are looking at all the possible angles of the case. It would be better if there will be information that could be helpful to the case.)