Three drug suspects nabbed in San Fernando

Two men and one woman were caught in separate operations by police in San Fernando town, southern Cebu last Friday evening.

Richel Laugo and Manilyn Alidon were arrested at Sitio Kalubian, Barangay North Poblacion at 6:40 pm. Seized from their possession were 13 small packs of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Three hours later, police arrested Elmer Canque at Sitio Campaog in Barangay Pitalo. Canque was caught with 12 small sachets of shabu.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three suspects are detained at the San Fernando police precinct.