Female drug suspect nabbed, cohort escapes in Talisay

A YOUNG girl was arrested while her alleged accomplice escaped in a drug bust by Talisay City police at her home in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City last Friday evening.

Supt. Joie Yape, chief of the Cebu Provincial Police Intelligence Branch, identified the 18-year old girl as Jean Mary Alferes.

Her accomplice identified as Jun Lim Cabanes escaped after sensing that he was dealing with undercover police.

Recovered from Alferes were 20 small sachets and two medium sachets containing shabu valued at P177,000 and drug paraphernalia.

Alferes is said to be a level three target. She is detained at the Talisay police precinct pending the filing of charges against her.