ANGERED over his wife’s disappearance, a man supposedly set his home on fire in Barangay Liboron, Carcar City at past 2 pm last Friday.

Rey Archival Navarro surrendered to the Carcar City police hours after the incident. Navarro and his wife, Cherryfel, have three children. Nobody was injured.

The fire was put out by responding firefighters 10 minutes after. Carcar City Fire Officer Hatch Vergara said the fire caused P350,000 worth of damages.