Cebu artists hold exhibit for ailing artist

RENOWNED Cebuano artist Mariano Vidal and other local artists are selling 16 of their art pieces at discount prices at an auction exhibit to raise funds for another ailing Cebuano artist.

Vidal’s Bahay Kubo, a painting which would usually cost around P50,000 would be sold for only P10,000 at the auction exhibit at the Cebu City Museum.

Vidal and other Cebuano artists who are members of the Portrait Artists Society of the Philippines, Inc. (PASPI), were holding the exhibit to help an ailing Cebuano artist, whom Vidal and his group requested not to be named.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of July 10, two of the 16 initially exhibited pieces were already sold to an Australian national who once visited the museum.

Museum Administrator Bryner Diaz said that the proceeds of the paintings will primarily go to the beneficiary.

However, the exact amount to be given will be upon the discretion of the artist.

“Naay uban whole amount, naa puy uban half,” (Others give the full amount, while others give half) explained Diaz.

He said that other artists would still drop their works in the museum in the coming weeks to add in the exhibit.

The paintings will be housed in the museum until the second week of August.

Diaz said that the museum’s gesture of housing the exhibit is their way of thanking PASPI for the organization’s support to the museum’s causes.

Some Cebuano PASPI artists also donated paintings displayed in the museum./USJ-R Intern Rosalie O. Abatayo