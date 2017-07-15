Fuente police to launch livelihood training for drug surrenderers

AFTER street kids, the Fuente Police Precinct is focusing on rehabilitating drug users through the Pangandoy sa Kausaban (Wish for Change) program together with several government agencies.

Launched yesterday, the program is aimed at providing livelihood training for drug users in areas within the Fuente Police Precinct’s jurisdiction.

“We have 900 drug surrenderers, and we cannot teach them all in one place so we cluster them per barangay. Several government agencies will also provide funding for projects and trainings,” said Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, Fuente Police Precinct chief.

The program will run for six months at two sessions per week.

The Fuente Police Precinct had been working with social welfare officers in rounding up street children in accordance with existing laws on dealing with minor offenders.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through its City Social Welfare Office will also join the drug surrenderers’ program along with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).