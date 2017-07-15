Sunny weather seen today in Cebu, Visayas

AFTER some days of rain, residents of Metro Cebu and the province can expect more sunshine and less sudden downpours at least for today until Tuesday.

Al Quiblat, acting chief of the state weather bureau Pagasa’s Mactan office, said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will weaken over the Visayas in the next three days resulting in partly cloudy skies and more sunshine.

Temperature will range from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius, Quiblat said.

“It will be a bit cloudy. But we will see the sun, unlike the other days that the rain lasted the whole day,” Quiblat said.

Still, thunderstorms may occur in the late afternoon and evening.

“Atoang bantayan kay ang uwan pwedeng makamugna og baha ug dahili sa yuta (We need to be cautious because rain can cause flood and soil erosion),” Quiblat said.

Quiblat advised the public to regularly check Pagasa’s Facebook page for updates of weather forecasts, especially those with plans to stay outdoors.

There is also no trace of incoming typhoons in the country in the next five days based on their forecast,” he said.

“We can expect typhoons to enter the country in the next weeks. July is just the start of the peak of wet season,” he said.

Quiblat told Cebu Daily News that the months of August and September bring in the most amount of rainfall for the year.