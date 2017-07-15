Taliño moves up to Camp Crame

AS Chief Supt. Noli Taliño prepares to leave his directorship of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas for a higher post in Camp Crame, he leaves the region with a heavy heart.

“Medyo mabigat sa puso ko. Napamahal na ang Region 7 sa akin. Pero siyempre this is also an opportunity sa atin na tumaas yung rango natin,” Taliño said.

(I leave with a heavy heart as I have learned to love region 7. But this is also an opportunity for promotion and a higher rank.)

He served as director of the PRO-7 for just a year, but said Cebu will always have a special place in his heart.

Last Friday, Taliño received the order assigning him as the new head of the Human Resource and Doctrine Development (HRDD) in Camp Crame.

He thanked Police Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa for the promotion.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, director of the PNP Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies, will take over as the new police regional director.

The turnover of command will take place at the Camp Sergio Osmeña on Monday.

‘Very cooperative’

Interviewed by Cebu Daily News, Taliño said he will miss Central Visayas, especially Cebu, whose community is very cooperative.

“’Yung cooperation ng mga tao, dito kasi walang yabang ang mga tao. Ibig sabihin you can get along with anybody ng walang problema,” Taliño said.

(The cooperation of the people, because people here are very humble. Which means you can get along with anybody without a problem)

He said that even the high-ranking government officials in the region are not hard to get along with.

Taliño expressed gratitude to the people in the Central Visayas for the support they have given to the police.

“Nagpapasalamat ako dahil sa support na ibinibigay ng bawat sector. Specially yung one year ko dito. I cannot do it alone. I cannot accomplish this yung task na napakalaki without the support ng community at iba’t-ibang stakeholders,” Taliño said.

(I am thankful for the support that was given by the different sectors specially during my stint. . Specially during my service here for a year. I cannot do it alone. I cannot accomplish this big task, without the support of the community and the different stakeholders)

Policemen

Taliño also credited his accomplishments to the policemen in the region, especially those in the filed and those behind the detailed planning of tasks.

He said that all accomplishments in Central Visayas were a collective effort of the policemen in the field.

“I am just their leader providing the necessary guidance, of course leadership, para ma-motivate and ma-encourage yung mga tao natin. I’m just very thankful that nag-react yung mga police natin at ito nga maganda yung accomplishments natin,” Taliño added.

Under Taliño’s watch, almost 10,000 drug personalities were arrested and more than 100,000 surrenderers.

On terrorism, some members of Abu Sayyaf Group planned to inflict harm in the region, but the PNP and AFP were able to neutralize all the members.

And despite series of bomb threats and the presence of ASG, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meetings in Bohol and Cebu were all successful.

Taliño expressed hopes that his successor would continue the programs he initiated especially in the war on drugs.