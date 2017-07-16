Global rues errors in scoreless draw with Davao

TOO many blunders cost Global Cebu FC’s chance of clinching the number spot in the team standings of the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) after it settled for a scoreless draw against the visiting Davao Aguilas FC last Saturday night at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Global Cebu FC head coach Marjo Allado admitted his team didn’t communicate well and that led to several missed scoring opportunities against the same team that they beat in their first encounter last June 28, 2-1, at the Davao del Norte Sports Stadium in Tagum City.

The young players of Australian coach Gary Philips also put on a superb defense that repeatedly frustrated the home team.

“This was not the result that we wanted,” said Allado during the post-match press briefing. “But at least we earned one point and we are still positive of the outcome because we did not lose the match.”

All in all, Global Cebu FC made 10 attempts, while Davao Aguilas had four.

“We have plenty of chances but we did not convert a single one. Shu Sasaki’s attempt, which for me was the closest one that could have changed the complexion of the match. We already expected that kind of game from Davao since our first game was very close. We did not take them lightly, but they really put a good defense especially the goalkeeper who made three saves.”

The draw snapped Global Cebu’s two-game winning streak at home after scoring a 1-0 win over Ceres Negros FC last July 5 and a 3-0 trashing of the Stallions Laguna FC last July 9.

Cebu Global stayed at second spot with 21 points courtesy of its six wins, three draws and two losses.

The Aguilas are at sixth spot with five points with their 0W-5D-5L card. The Aguilas will next face Ceres Negros FC on July 22 in Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City, while Global Cebu will visit its former home pitch, the Rizal Memorial Stadium, on July 22 to face the Meralco Sparks.