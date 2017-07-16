Where is the video of Kiane’s suicide?

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is looking for the video that Kiane Shannon Sophie Cañares streamed live as she hanged herself.

SPO1 Winston Ybañez, CCPO Homicide Section investigator, said that they are appealing to people who saw or obtained the video to furnish them a copy.

“Among gipangita kay kailangan maka-open mi sa video aron among ma-analyze kung naa’y laing taw or siya ra ba g’yud nagkuha sa video,” Ybañez said.

(We are looking for the video so we can find out if she was with someone else or if she took the video herself.)

“Kung naay laing tawo nag-record unya wa siya nakabadlong pwede nato siya ma-file-an og kaso,” Ybañez said.

(If someone else took the video and was not able to prevent the suicide, we can file a case against that person.)

Based on the statements of Kiane’s family members, Ybañez said the cellular phone used in taking and streaming the video was placed on a wooden bench about a meter from where she hanged herself.

“Kung basehan ilahang statements (family) ang cell phone gipabarog. Imposible kaayo. Lain sad kaayo nga magician siya (victim),” Ybañez said.

(The cell phone was made to stand. It’s so impossible. It seems like she’s a magician.)

Cañares, a single parent, took her own life in front of her two-year-old daughter at past 9 p.m. last July 3 in the living room of her family’s home in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, while her parents were asleep in another part of the house.

The family only learned of her suicide when two of her cousins, who saw the Facebook Live feed of Cañares in the act of hanging herself, rushed to her home and created a commotion when they saw her lifeless.

Ybañez admitted it will be difficult for them to obtain the video since according to the family, the cell phone used was missing.

Meanwhile, Ybañez said that the two-year-old daughter was brought to the “pink room” of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center last Friday for some tests.

“Gitan-aw ang bata kung nahilabtan ba g’yud kaha,” Ybañez said.

He said they received reports that the mother and daughter were sexually abused.

He said that it was the family who brought the two-year-old to the pink room for examination.