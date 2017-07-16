Bogohanons get free training on rural impact sourcing

TWENTY-FOUR individuals from Bogo City have benefited from the 12-day free technical training on Rural Impact Sourcing (RIS) hosted by the Department of Information and Communications Technology in Central Visayas (DICT-7).

This is the first of a series of projected RIS Technical Training for the Visayas.

The training covers E-commerce, Digital Marketing and Freelancing modules wherein each trainee will be paired with local micro, small and medium enterprises to develop their projects.

On its launch at the New Bogo City Hall last week, DICT-7 Director Antonio Edward Padre claimed that the training will help pioneering trainees get to the direction that the City of Bogo is going.

He added that infrastructure and connectivity – wise, the City of Bogo has potential for future BPO endeavors.

Eight units of laptops from DICT were turned over to the Bogo City government during the event.