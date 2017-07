MORE than three years after a court issued an arrest warrant against him, a man charged with frustrated murder was arrested in Barangay Poblacion, Minglanilla town, southern Cebu at past 3 am last Sunday.

Police identified the 21-year-old suspect as Charles Obejero Galeste.

The arrest warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 22.

He is detained at the Minglanilla police precinct while waiting for his turnover to the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center.