13 suspects nabbed in Carcar drug bust

P OLICE arrested 13 people in a drug bust in Barangay Napo, Carcar City last Sunday afternoon.

Those arrested were Jerry Tantano, Joseph Panucat, Junnel Bagol, Joselito Cabillon, Noel Ponce, Aneccito Canape, Olyndon Alcomendras, Jerome Recopelacion, Christian Harris Perber, Rogen Avila, Henry Sumicad and Marlon Macuno.

Chief Insp. Jose Liddawa, Carcar City police chief, said they confiscated two medium packs and 15 small sachets of shabu worth P146,910 from their possession.

A suspected drug pusher identified as Henry Caparida Tantano escaped from police.

All 13 suspects are detained at the Carcar City jail.