Mister Donut: Unbox the fun



For over two decades, Mister Donut has been bringing joy and sweetness to its customers with their delicious donuts and other equally tasty products such as sandwiches, breakfast meals, and beverages.

This year, Mister Donut is taking their pasalubong game up a notch by introducing their newest products.

Unbox the fun with their Wicked Puffs – piping hot donut puffs freshly fried on-the-spot and drizzled with add-on toppings such as hazelnut spread, strawberry syrup, and whipped cream. Hype up the fun with Brewzees! Refresh yourself with this blended beverage that comes in three flavors: Latte, Brownie, and Mocha.

Great news for Bavarian and Choco Cake lovers – your favorite donuts are now bigger in size!

Drop by any Mister Donut outlet nationwide and unbox the fun with sweet treats for everyone.