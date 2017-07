OSAKA Takoyaki is now ready to serve authentic Takoyaki to Cebuanos with the opening of its first branch located at SM Seaside. Using ingredients from Japan, their Takoyaki balls are made of flour, egg, veggies, and octopus meat, garnished with spices and herbs and topped with a special sauce. Visit Osaka Takoyaki at the Lower Ground Floor, Mountain Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu.