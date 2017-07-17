Café Tiala reveals new tasty menu items



CAFÉ Tiala offers new food treats to café lovers and small groups seeking leisure near Cebu Business Park.

With a wide array of Korean cuisine, the café brings together a modern twist of affordable treats ideal for single or group orders.

A few of Café Tiala’s interesting meals include the Tiala Sandwich, Bulgogi Burger, Gochujang Tteok Bokki, Carbonara Tteok Bokki, Cheese Oven Spaghetti, Ramen with rice, Kimchi Pancake, Tiala Chicken, Chicken Steak, Spicy Samgubsal and Bulgogi with rice. They also have Japanese favorites such as Tonkatsu and Chicken Teriyaki. Their cold and hot beverages include Cookies and Cream Frappe, Java Frappe, Hot Caramel Macchiato, Green Tea Frappe and Iced Tea.

Customers are also entitled to free use of gaming equipment such as the PS3 and Wii, and they can also watch movies or music videos via their television and DVD player.

Tagged as a “Princess Room”, the cafe also has Korean National attires called “Hanbok” ideal for playing dress-ups and a nail salon station.

Café Tiala also offers discounts for birthday celebrants and students. For more info, you may check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cafetialacebu or contact (032) 2605503 for reservations.