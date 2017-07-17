Search for article

Radisson Blu: Double your joy with special offer

11:59 AM July 17th, 2017

By: PR, July 17th, 2017 11:59 AM

 

CARLSON Rezidor Hotel Group launches Twenty Twenty Double Joy, a campaign where travelers get to explore the group’s hotel brands across exciting Asia Pacific destinations.

From today until August 16, travelers who book at participating hotels by Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson, and Country Inns & Suites by Carlson SM, will enjoy savings of 20% on Best Available Rates, and savings of 20% on their total bill at all participating restaurants. Club Carlson SM members will also enjoy additional savings of 5% on Best Available Rates when they make and confirm bookings through each property’s official website or through mobile apps.

Enjoy five-star accommodations, a fulfilling dining experience, and twice the savings on your next getaway at Radisson Blu Cebu.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (63 32) 402 9900 or email reservations.cebu@radisson.com.

For online bookings, visit www.clubcarlson.com/doublejoy or www.radissonblu.com/hotel-cebu. To join Club Carlson, please visit clubcarlson.com.

