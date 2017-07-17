SilkAir’s special fare deals and ticket giveaways

SILKAIR, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, is offering customers exceptional return airfares as well as a chance to win Business Class tickets to its extensive network of 53 destinations, in celebration of the upcoming arrival of its new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, which is slated for October this year.

This promo will run until July 30 only. The promotional sale features attractive discounts for both Business and Economy Class airfares. In addition, customers who purchase any SilkAir ticket in the same period are instantly entered into a lucky draw, where eight lucky winners will each win a pair of return Business Class tickets to any of SilkAir’s 53 destinations in Asia Pacific.

For flights departing from Cebu, round-trip fares for as low as USD 168 to Singapore, ranks high in any traveller’s must-go list; for USD 218 can whisk one away to the white sandy beaches and sapphire waters at Phuket, Thailand; and USD 258 passengers can travel to Siem Reap, Cambodia, for a gateway to discover the ancient Khmer Empire and explore one of the world’s greatest monuments, Angkor Wat.

These fares, which can be purchased on silkair.com and all SilkAir authorized agents, are inclusive of the full-service carrier’s many comforts and conveniences including 30kg and 40kg check-in baggage allowance for Economy and Business class respectively, inflight meals, complimentary wireless streaming of inflight entertainment via the SilkAir Studio app, and the chance to earn miles on the KrisFlyer frequent flyer programme. Codeshare flights, chartered flights, and tickets issued by other airlines are not eligible for this promotion.

This lucky draw is open to all customers within the SilkAir network who fulfill the conditions to enter the draw, including customers who purchase any SilkAir tickets that are not part of the promotional fares.

Further information on the promotion is available at http://www.silkair.com/en_UK/ph/special-offers/promotions/ph/MIPSPC.