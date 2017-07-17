Cebu business leaders delegation in Russia

MEMBERS of Philippine-Russia Business Assembly (PRBA) joined the over 200 business delegation of President Duterte to the Philippines and Russia Business Forum last May 25 in Moscow.

Some PRBA members who joined their chairperson, Honorary Consul to Russia Armi Lopez Garcia (6th from right), are from left: Edwardo Piano, Consultant; Juliet Ferber, Director of VS Ferrer Marketing; Felina, Consultant; Carlos Barrica, Director of Northpoint Global, Inc.; Gina Garcia-Atienza, President of Sun Star Publishing; Marita Limlingan, President of Regina Capital; Shirley Uy, Licensed Real Estate Broker; Richard D. Lim, CEO of Johndorf Venture Corp and Prohomes Development Inc.; Ceasar Atienza, Chairman of Sarina Holdings; Carlitos Cruz, SGV Managing Partner; Victor Limlingan, Director of Regina Capital; Thaddeus Venturanza, President of Bislkg Holding, Inc.; and Frederick and Vicky Chan, Directors of Cygnus Industries, Inc. /PR