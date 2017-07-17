A grand Boholano fiesta at Sandugo Festival 2017

It’s July and it’s that time of the year for Bohol’s biggest festival, Sandugo. The month-long festival lets both locals and tourists take part in a myriad of activities to celebrate the rich culture of Bohol. Music, art, food, sports, and beauty – experience the best of Bohol at Sandugo Festival 2017!

Sandugo Sports Festival

Head on to the CPG Sports Complex this July 15-16, 9 AM and watch the best swimmers battle it out for supremacy at the Swimming Competition. Witness the action at the Dragon Boat Competition happening on July 16, 7 AM at Miramar, Dauis.

Sandugo Night Market

Shop for great finds, marvel at cultural shows, have fun at the carnival, and enjoy the nightly entertainment at the CPG Sports Complex until July 30 from 5 PM to 2 AM.

Sandugo Food Festival

Indulge in a Boholano gastronomic fair at the CPG Sports Complex until July 30 from 5 PM to 2 AM.

Sandugo Song Festival

Fill your nights with beautiful music with Sandugo’s line-up of activities which include the Song Competition on July 20 (7 PM) and the Bohol Songwriting Workshop and Open Mic Songwriters Night on July 23 (7 PM) at the Bohol Cultural Center.

Sandugo Art Festival

Celebrate Bohol through an artist’s perspective with “Lalik” – a series of activities which include a photography competition and exhibits, and literary and painting exhibits.

Miss Bohol

Take part in a night of celebrating the beauty and grace of Boholanas at the Miss Bohol pageant night on July 22, 7PM at the Bohol Wisdom School Gym.

Bangga sa Kuradang ug Sulbli sa Sandugo

Celebrate culture and heritage at its finest at the Plaza Rizal to CPG Sports Complex on July 29, 1 PM to 7 PM.

Balik sa Bohol

Come back to Bohol and be welcomed with unique Boholano hospitality on July 29 (1 PM) at the Parade Plaza Rizal to CPG Sports Complex. A welcome dinner at Bohol Tropics Resort will take place on July 29 (7 PM) and the Balik sa Bohol Tour in Anda on July 30 (7 AM).

Watch out for exciting performances from LUPAE (Lungsoranon Performing Arts Ensemble of Tubigon) on June 23, 7 PM and the Dimiao Children’s Rondalla on July 28, 7 PM at the CPG Sports Complex. The Department of Trade and Industry will also be having a Product Showcase at Island City Mall from July 19 to 23 from 9 AM to 9 PM.

Don’t miss these exhilarating activities and immerse yourself in the rich Bol-anon culture at Sandugo Festival 2017.