Inmate stabbed to death inside Talisay jail

By: Rene Alima, July 17th, 2017 06:24 PM

AN inmate was stabbed to death by a fellow inmate during Mass inside the Talisay City Jail in Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City last Sunday morning.

The victim identified as Ryan Campo, a resident of Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, faces charges of frustrated murder while the suspect identified as Lendy Maglenti faces rape and frustrated murder charges.

Maglenti used an improvised weapon in stabbing Campo on the right side portion of his body. Campo was immediately brought to Talisay City district hospital but he failed to make it. Maglenti was placed in isolation while the investigtion is ongoing.

 

