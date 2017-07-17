Store water for use, Cebu residents told

EVEN if no pump stations operated by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) were affected by the low power supply in Central Visayas, Cebu residents were still advised to store water for their consumption.

Edna Inocando, acting Public Affairs Department (PAD) chief of MCWD, said this appeal especially applies to residents of 27 areas that continue to experience low pressure to no water due to supply shortage.

MCWD earlier suspended installation of new connections since March to 27 areas in Metro Cebu.

ADVERTISEMENT

These 27 areas in Metro Cebu include Kasambagan, Lagtang and Lagtang road in Talisay City; East Capitol Site, entire Lahug, entire Apas, Banawa, Minoza road (from San Jose up to Pit-os Talamban), Kamputhaw (upper), Maria Luisa Village and Sitio Bas (Banilad) and Barangay Guadalupe of Cebu City.

In Lapu-Lapu City, affected areas include Punta Engaño, Maribago and Marigondon.

In Cordova town, affected areas included were Barangays Gabi, Poblacion, Babag 1 and 2, Calawisan, Agusan, Suba Basbas, Suba Panas, Pilipog, Day-as, Buagsong, Catarman, Ibabao and Alegria. In Liloan, Barangays Tagaytay and Calero remain affected.

The MCWD will lift the suspension once the water supply in these areas returns to normal. As of July 16, total water production of MCWD is pegged at 223,928 cubic meters.

Of this figure, 30,115 cubic meters are sourced from the Jaclupan Facility in Talisay City, while the Tisa Filter in Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City produces 4,160 cubic meters.

About 30,115 cubic meters are provided by the Cebu Manila Water Development (CMWD) in Carmen town while the rest came from 128 wells and 5 bulk suppliers.

The current water production capacity for Metro Cebu stands at 232,547 cubic meters, short of the daily target of production of 237,894 cubic meters.

MCWD has 177,000 connections, which cover from Talisay City in southern Cebu going to Compostela town in northern Cebu.