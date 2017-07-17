Two kids drown in Minglanilla, Danao City

ONE boy drowned in Minglanilla town while another boy remains missing in Danao City last Saturday.

The first victim identified as Klarence Justin Alfeche, a 13-year-old resident of San Fernando town, drowned after he was allegedly hit by his playmate into the pool of a resort in Barangay Tungkil, Minglanilla town, Cebu last Saturday night.

His remains were recovered from the pool by the lifeguard two hours later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minglanilla police precinct chief Dexter Calacar said the lifeguard was eating away from the pool at the time and didn’t notice Alfeche drowning in the pool.

The resort management said it is willing to cooperate in the investigation and the family is considering the possibility of filing charges against the resort.

In Danao City, another child identified as Pepe Derecho remains missing after he reportedly drowned in a river in Barangay Cogon Cruz in Danao City last Saturday afternoon.

City Councilor Roland Reyes, who also acts as Danao City disaster management office coordinator, said the eight-year old Derecho was in Tambukid Falls in Barangay Cogon Cruz with his neighbor when a downpour occurred.

Derecho and his neighbor tried to cross the river despite being warned not to proceed by an elderly resident in their area. Derecho’s teenage companion tried to help him cross the river, but Derecho was carried away by the strong current.

The search for Derecho remains ongoing, Reyes said.