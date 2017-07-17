River overflows, floods Mandaue relocation site

The past few days of rains had caused the Butuanon River to overflow and submerge hundreds of homes in flood waters at the 6.5 hectare Paknaan relocation site in Mandaue city last Saturday afternoon.

The floodwaters in turn turned the ground muddy at the relocation site forcing home owners to clean their surroundings until late Saturday evening.

“Kung na riprap pa lang unta nang Butuanon river, dili na unta mosulod dinhi ang tubig, mao nga naghangyo mi ni Mayor Quisumbing nga ma-riprap na unta ang sapa (Had the Butuanon river been riprapped, the flood water should have not entered the area. We are asking Mayor Quisumbing to riprap the river),” said Jorlan Eliot, resident of the area.

Mayor Quisumbing said there were riprapping activities at the Butuanon river starting at the area from Pacific Mall to Camboaga-ong Bridge in Barangay Paknaan.

The flood waters reached farther down Cambogaong Bridge since riprapping activities were suspended since last year.

The families that relocated at Zone Ahos and the hundreds of residents at Zone Sili and Zone Talong were vulnerable to flooding whenever there’s heavy rainfall either in Mandaue or in Cebu City highlands.

Quisumbing said Mandaue City had been waiting for the delivery of a dredger to conduct dredging activities at the mouth of the Butuanon River.

The dredger has long been budgeted and ordered during the time of former Mandaue City mayor and now Rep. Jonas Cortes of Cebu’s 6th district.