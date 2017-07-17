Suicide probe resumes

THE Cebu City Police Office (CPPO) has resumed its investigation into the live-streamed suicide of a 21-year-old single mother after the victim was laid to rest on Sunday.

CCPO director Senior Superintendent Joel Doria said that they will be looking into the victim’s family and her friends in order to shed light on the real circumstances surrounding the death of Kiane Shannon Sophie Cañares.

Since last week, police investigators had been wanting to analyze Kiane’s suicide video, which she streamed live on Facebook.

But the video had already been taken down by a family member while the phone used was reported missing.

Homicide section investigator SPO1 Winston Ybañez said that the family’s statement that the cellular phone used to take the video was made to stand on a wooden bench seemed impossible.

Police now want to know if there was someone else in the room when Cañares took her own life in front of her two-year-old daughter.

Ybañez said they will also look into reports that Cañares and her child were victims of sexual abuse.

Last week, the Cañares family requested police to halt the investigation into Kiane’s death until after her burial to allow them time to grieve in private.