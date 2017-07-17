Mayor Tom wants ‘parallel organization’ vs illegal drugs

A parallel organization against drugs?

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said a parallel organization must be formed to counter the “serious” illegal drug problem in the city.

At a press conference, the mayor said the parallel organization would be composed of his commanders who are “left floating in Manila.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will accept that responsibility if they give me back my commanders . I will solve it (illegal drugs problem),” he said.

This comes as Chief Supt. Noli Taliño vacated his post as Police Regional Director for Central Visayas yesterday for a higher post at Camp Crame.

Osmeña said he will duplicate the efforts of Cebu City Police Director Senior Supt. Joel Doria, whose policemen recently seized over P3 million worth of illegal drugs.

Osmeña said he is comfortable with Doria taking the lead, saying the police chief was doing well in the campaign against illegal drugs.

He said he will not replace Doria should his commanders be reassigned to the city to help him build the parallel organization he envisioned.

The mayor said he will recruit police officers living in the barangays in the city who will be the ones to track down and pinpoint the bad elements present in their area.

“Right now, I think our tanods are not performing against drugs, generally speaking. In Doria’s buybust, daghan g’yud. Tanods should be able to match that,” he said.

“I’ll orchestrate that fight,” he added.

Turn-over

Taliño yesterday turned over the reins of the command to the new PRO director, Chief supt. Jose Mario Espino.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale felt some regret over the end of Taliño’s stint in the region, saying the provincial government recognized the efficiency and effectiveness of his leadership, especially in the intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

“Chief Supt. Taliño was very efficient and an effective leader,” Magpale said.

The vice governor said she expects the new regional director not only to maintain the standards and progress Taliño has set as the highest ranking police official in the region, but also step up the fight against all forms of criminality.

“We expect him to continue the work Chief Supt. Taliño has done. And despite tagging Cebu as a drug hotspot in the country, the operations led by our policemen have been relentless. I hope this progress will be maintained,” Magpale said.

Mayor Osmeña, on the other hand, said he does not expect anything with the new police leadership.

“Nothing. What is there to expect? If it turns out better, fine. (If it) does not turn out better, fine,” he said.

He said he will not worry over things he has no control.

“I don’t see what Taliño is doing himself. But Doria is doing a good job. I don’t know what Taliño is doing but I guess command responsibility is going well down below, it must be okay also on top,” he added.

Thrusts

Meanwhile, during his speech at the turn-over of command ceremony, Chief Supt. Espino said policemen should not only go after big targets but should strictly implement the law, including city ordinances like urinating in public

“Dapat isaisip ng pulis, when they go home o sa pagpasok nila sa trabaho yung mandate na – Always Busy Catching Criminals and Drug lords and pushers, (ABCD). Actually ‘yan yung problema natin, lalabas ang police sa kanyang bahay, nagpatrolya, pero pagnagpatrolya dapat busy ka, kung sino yung mga gagawa ng masama o lumalabag sa ordinansa, dapat sinisita nya yun,” Espino said.

(The police should always bear in mind the mandate, ‘Always Busy Catching Criminals and Drug lords and pushers, (ABCD). That is actually our problem. The policeman leaves his house, goes on patrol but even when he goes on patrol, he should be busy. Whoever he sees doing something bad or violates an ordinance should be warned.)

Espino challenged PRO-7 police not just to go after those high-profile persons involved in illegal drugs, robbery and other cases. He said police should also help in arresting violators of City/Provincial ordinances, even those urinating in public places.

“Actually yung sa amin, kung PO1 ka, you should not be promoted kung hindi ka nakagawa ng affidavit of arrest, actually yan yung ginagawa namin sa Manila, dapat ang pulis na maging PO2 o SPO4, nakahuli ka man lang ng kahit urinating in public, kasi kung gumradweyt ka, di ka man lang nakagawa ng affidavit of arrest matatawag ba nating isang pulis yun?” he told reporters.

“Kahit city ordinance kasi violation yan. We will make the city and the quality of life well ng isang community,” he added.

(If you hold the rank of PO1, you should not be promoted if you cannot make an affidavit of arrest. Policemen who will be promoted to PO2 or SPO4 should at least have arrested somebody, even those urinating in public because if you graduate and you cannot even make an affidavit of arrest, can you call yourself a policeman?)

The new police regional director assured that there will be no revamp of police officers. He commended PRO-7, under the leadership of Taliño for always being on the top 3 of all the 18 regions on the war against illegal drugs.

Espino, who is fondly call by his comrades as “Jomar” was the head of Civil Security Group-Supervisory Office for Security and Investigative Agencies in Camp Crame. He said implementing his mandate, the ABCD is one way to eradicate illegal drugs in the region.

For his part, Taliño told the policemen in Region 7, “Give your new Regional Director the same cooperation and support that you have given me so that Police Regional Office 7 will continue achieving the goals and objectives for the greater interest and welfare of the public. We shall therefore face our tasks with renewed vigor and inspiration.”