Young woman’s remains found in Naga City

POLICE are still verifying the identity of a young woman whose remains were found in ears old woman found dead at Sitio Palanas Barangay Inayagan Naga City.

PO3 Jake Semilla of the Naga City police precinct said there were witnesses who said the victim rode with a motorcycle driver and got shot on the head after getting off the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Semilla said the victim’s valuables and a wallet containing P500 remained intact. But she had no ID cards in her possession.

The victim was described as being in her 20s with long, straight black hair, standing 4′ 5″ and wore denim pants, black spaghetti strap blouse, and blue slippers. Also found was a spent shell from one .45 pistol.