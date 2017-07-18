Search for article

DepEd suspends classes in Cebu City after series of bomb hoaxes

SHARES:

11:17 AM July 18th, 2017

Recommended
By: Calvin Cordova, July 18th, 2017 11:17 AM

SWAT personnel check the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City School Division’s office along Imus Road after an office staff received a bomb threat from an unidentified caller (CDN PHOTO/ Lito Tecson)

Classes in Cebu City public schools were suspended Tuesday after a series of bomb threats.

Dr. Bianito Dagatan, division superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City, recommended the suspensions of classes to prevent panic.

At 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dagatan’s secretary Rhea Fe Sarmiento received a phone call threatening that a bomb was planted in DepEd-Cebu City building on Imus Road.

The Mabolo Elementary and High School, Zapatera Elementary, Lahug Elementary, Labangon Elementary, Gothong High School and Cebu City Central School received the same threats aftewards.

“That’s why we decided to suspend classes to avoid panic,” said Dagatan.

“Although we knew the purpose was just to sow panic we didn’t take the threats for granted,” Dagatan added.

Teachers were allowed to return to DepEd-Cebu City building at 10:57 a.m. when SWAT personnel didn’t find a bomb.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.