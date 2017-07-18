DepEd suspends classes in Cebu City after series of bomb hoaxes

Classes in Cebu City public schools were suspended Tuesday after a series of bomb threats.

Dr. Bianito Dagatan, division superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City, recommended the suspensions of classes to prevent panic.

At 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dagatan’s secretary Rhea Fe Sarmiento received a phone call threatening that a bomb was planted in DepEd-Cebu City building on Imus Road.

The Mabolo Elementary and High School, Zapatera Elementary, Lahug Elementary, Labangon Elementary, Gothong High School and Cebu City Central School received the same threats aftewards.

“That’s why we decided to suspend classes to avoid panic,” said Dagatan.

“Although we knew the purpose was just to sow panic we didn’t take the threats for granted,” Dagatan added.

Teachers were allowed to return to DepEd-Cebu City building at 10:57 a.m. when SWAT personnel didn’t find a bomb.