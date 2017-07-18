Jpark Island Resort breaks ground for new building

SPURRED by a continued increase in guest arrivals, Cebu’s premiere resort Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark broke ground for an additional building last July 4.

The ceremony was led by Jpark’s Chairman & President Mr. Justin Uy and CEO Mr. Jason Uy together with PEZA Director General BGen Charito B. Plaza, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Hon. Paz Corro Radaza, and Vice-Mayor Hon. Marcial Ycong.

The 11-storey building, named building G, will have 216 additional resort rooms which will bring the total to close to 800 rooms. Aside from upscale features such as its own pool and restaurant, the new building will also house the biggest ballroom in Mactan which can accommodate up to 1,600 guests.

“The objective of this project is to accommodate the increasing number of tourists in Cebu. We want to create an incomparable and fun experience for our guests,” said the resort’s Chairman and President, Mr. Justin Uy. Jpark Island Resort plans to finish the P1.2 billion Building by 2019.

Uy said he has gotten the word out that Jpark Island Resort was open to international events, which is why he is prioritizing the building of more rooms. They are also planning on putting up a Korean town and golf course in Lapu-Lapu City as well as a marina and commercial complex in Cordova.