Father, teenage son arrested in Dalaguete drug bust

A SUSPECTED drug dealer and his son were arrested by police in Barangay Tabon, Dalaguete early Tuesday.

Domingo Ramos Ditchon has been under surveillance by Dalaguete police while his 17-year-old son had been involved in drug activities for sometime.

Senior Insp. Vernino Noserale, Dalaguete police precinct chief, said the suspects were part of the town’s watchlist of illegal drug personalities and are operating in Barangay Tabon and its neigboring barangays.

Seized from the suspects were four small sachets of shabu. Domingo and his son are detained at the Dalaguete precinct.