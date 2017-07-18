Prank caller on bomb hoaxes traced to Isabela province

Cebu City authorities traced the caller who made the bomb hoax claims by phone to a resident in Ilagan City, Isabela province.

“It was really a prank call. It originated from one person. First, he called the DepEd (Department of Education) Cebu City office, then Mabolo, Lahug, Zapatera, Gothong and so on. He started at 9 am and finished by 11:30 am,” said Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters.

During a meeting and debriefing with school principals and officials on Tuesday afternoon, Tumulak said they managed to verify the caller’s identity who spoke in Filipino.

Tumulak said police officials are now trying to trace the exact location of the caller.

The calls were received by officials from the Department of Education – Cebu City building followed by those in Mabolo Elementary and High School, Zapatera Elementary, Lahug Elementary, Labangon Elementary, Gothong High School and Cebu City Central School.

Tumulak said Tejero Elementary School, Cebu Technological University and Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology also reported receiving the same threats.