Traffic, drug rehab projects top list

soca: TALISAY MAYOR OUTLINES PLANS

Road-widening projects and a P400-million drug rehabilitation facility are the priorities of Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas in the next three years of his term.

Gullas announced his plans during his State of the City Address (Soca) yesterday at the Talisay City Hall.

As the exit of the Cebu South Coastal Road in the South Road Properties (SRP) from Cebu City, Gullas said he would want to prevent heavy traffic as a frequent, pressing problem in Talisay City.

“What we propose is to widen the roads at the entry point of SRP at Talisay City from two lanes to three lanes. And we will be studying the proposal to place more traffic regulations specifically in SRP such as repealing of U-turn slots to avoid congestion and accidents,” he said.

The mayor already forwarded his request to the 2nd District Engineering Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Talisay City.

Aside from that, Gullas said that he is planning to establish the first-ever integrated medical and drug rehabilitation center, which will cater to Cebuanos living in south Cebu.

He said the budget needed to build this particular medical facility would be P400 million, and he was hoping that this project would be realized by 2022.

The facility will be a first because it will be a medical center with a separate drug rehabilitation building, and it would be run by the Talisay City government.

“We already catered free health services to more than 18,000 residents in Talisay City, but there are still more who needed them especially the poor,” he added.

Aside from these two priority projects, Gullas also said that he would prioritize improvements and reforms in education, infrastructure and flood control measures in the city.

He also planned to establish Talisay City’s first command center, which would enable the city government to centralize all reports from the city’s constituents.

Aside from announcing his plans and projects, Gullas also cited and lauded the projects of his grandson, Rep. Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. (Cebu 1st District), which could help ease traffic in Cebu’s 1st District towns.

Mayor Gullas was referring to Congressman Samsam Gullas’ proposal to Congress to create a new route in Minglanilla town bound for Toledo City in western Cebu.

Samsam’s projects

Congressman Gullas said that the P400-million proposed project called the Linao–Cantabaco–Toledo road would allow the entry point of vehicles coming from the southeast part of Cebu to be in Barangay Linao in Minglanilla town.

“There is heavy vehicular buildup in Minglanilla because those who are bound to municipalities southwest of Cebu must pass by Minglanilla to get to the Naga–Uling Road in Naga City,” said Samsam.

He said lessening the volume of vehicles passing through Minglanilla meant diverting those which are headed to southwest of Cebu across the landlocked, mountain town of Cantabaco.

The younger Gullas also proposed for the construction of a Talisay–Minglanilla–Naga diversion road at Talisay City to further improve traffic conditions in the south.

“The feasibility study for it is going on as well as the proposal for the road widening from San Fernando to Sibonga,” Samsam said.

He revealed that the estimated budget needed to implement the diversion road would be around P50 billion, while the road-widening project at P1.9 billion.