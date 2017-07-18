Singing champ posts bail on raps

AFTER spending three nights in police custody, Tawag ng Tanghalan’s first grand champion Noven Belleza can now go home.

This came after the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office downgraded the case filed against the singing sensation from rape to sexual assault. Unlike rape, sexual assault is a bailable offense.

Cebu City Asst. Prosecutor Ma. Theresa Casiño said based on the evidence at hand the proper case to be filed in court against Belleza should be sexual assault. Bail was recommended at P120,000.

Belleza’s lawyer Leilani Villarino said they opted to waive their right to a preliminary investigation which could have given them the chance to refute the allegations hurled against her client at the prosecutor’s office.

“We will answer everything during court trial. What is important now is he (Belleza) will be able to post bail. For now, he enjoys the presumption of innocence,” Villarino said.

Belleza, a rice farmer from Negros Occidental, was named grand champion in last March’s Tawag ng Tanghalan, a talent search aired on ABS-CBN’s noontime program “It’s Showtime.”

Last Saturday, Belleza performed as guest in a comedy concert of the noontime show’s host Vice Ganda at the IEC Pavilion in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

After the concert, the 22-year-old singer was arrested by operatives of the Mabolo Police Station for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old local performer who also competed in the Tawag ng Tanghalan singing contest at 11 p.m.

PO1 Ma. Theresa Talisic of the Women and Children’s Protection Desk of the Cebu City Police Office said the victim claimed she was sexually molested by Belleza at a condominium in Barangay Lahug where the singer was staying at 2 p.m. last Saturday.

Fourteen hours after his arrest, Belleza complained of chest pains, prompting the police to place him under hospital arrest in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

Prosecutor Casiño had to go to the hospital yesterday morning to conduct an inquest proceeding — a mandatory procedure after a person’s arrest.

The prosecutor found sufficient basis to indict Belleza on charges of sexual assault.

Villarino said rape can only be filed by a woman when there is forced penetration with the use of the male sexual organ.

Sexual assault can be slapped against a person who inserts his or her fingers or any other object into the genitals of another person.

Based on police investigation Belleza and the victim knew each other and were textmates.