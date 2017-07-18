9 cops in Espinosa’s slay transferred to C. Visayas

Nine police officers who are facing criminal and administrative charges for the death of Albuera, Leyte, mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. have been transferred to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7).

Transferred from CIDG in Eastern Visayas to CIDG-7 are Senior Insp. Deogracias Diaz, Senior Insp. Fritz Blanco, Insp. Lucresito Candilosas, SPO2 Antonio Docil, SPO1 Mark Christian Cadilo, PO3 Norman Abellanosa, PO2 John Ruel Doculan, PO2 Jaime Bascual and PO1 Lloyd Ortinez Ortiguesa.

“Effective today (yesterday), these three commissioned police officers and six noncommissioned police officers are already part of CIDG-7,” said Supt. Royina Marzan Garma, regional director of CIDG-7.

Commissioned police officers are those with a rank of inspector and above, while policemen with a rank of senior police officer 4 and below are called noncommissioned police officers.

The nine police officers are part of the 19 CIDG-8 personnel who were charged with murder in relation to the killing of Espinosa last Nov. 5, 2016.

Espinosa was killed by policemen after he allegedly resisted when police implemented two search warrants at the Baybay, Leyte, Sub-Provincial Jail.

Citing the absence of evident premeditation, the Department of Justice has downgraded the murder charges to homicide, allowing the 19 policemen to post bail.

Garma said the nine policemen are a welcome addition to CIDG-7.

“We lack personnel, so we welcome their transfer to CIDG-7,” said Garma.

The CIDG-7 has 41 personnel.

Diaz, Doculan and Pascual will be assigned in CIDG-7 Cebu south, while Candilosas, Docil and Candilo will be deployed at CIDG-7 Cebu north.

Blanco, Abellanosa and Ortiguesa will be sent to CIDG-7 Bohol.

“My instruction to them is to continue to work, hunt those suspect as far as the anti-illegal drug campaign of the President is concerned,” said Garma.