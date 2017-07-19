Man tries to jump off shopping mall

A MAN tried to jump off the rooftop of a shopping mall in Cebu City on Wednesday morning.

PO2 Marion Gonzales of the Waterfront Police Office said Roberto Mimay, a 28-year-old native of Butuan City in Agusan del Norte province, tried to jump off the rooftop of Robinsons Galleria at the North Reclamation Area, Cebu City.

Mimay was rescued by police and personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) at 8:20 am.

Gonzales said Mimay first asked where the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) is. PRC has a branch inside the shopping mall.

Gonzales said the mall will investigate the incident.

Mimay is at the Cebu City Medical Center waiting for results of a medical exam done on him.