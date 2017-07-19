Search for article

Man tries to jump off shopping mall

06:48 PM July 19th, 2017

By: Marc Eric Cosep, July 19th, 2017 06:48 PM

A man tried to jump off the rooftop of Robinsons Galleria in Cebu City on the morning of July 19. (CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)

A MAN tried to jump off the rooftop of a shopping mall in Cebu City on Wednesday morning.

PO2 Marion Gonzales of the Waterfront Police Office said Roberto Mimay, a 28-year-old native of Butuan City in Agusan del Norte province, tried to jump off the rooftop of Robinsons Galleria at the North Reclamation Area, Cebu City.

Mimay was rescued by police and personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) at 8:20 am.

Gonzales said Mimay first asked where the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) is. PRC has a branch inside the shopping mall.

Gonzales said the mall will investigate the incident.

Mimay is at the Cebu City Medical Center waiting for results of a medical exam done on him.

