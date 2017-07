THE family of the 13-year old boy who drowned in a resort in Minglanilla town has received P60,000 cash burial assistance from the management.

Klarence Justin Alfeche died on Saturday after he was accidentally hit by a friend and fell to the swimming pool during a family outing.

Supt. Dexter Calacar, Minglanilla police precinct chief, said the family has yet to decide if they will file charges against the resort.