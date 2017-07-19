Mandaue City Hall workers to receive P10K cash bonus

ABOUT 630 Mandaue City Hall employees and officials will each receive a P10,000 cash bonus as part of the 48th City Charter Day of Mandaue City.

The Mandaue City Council passed the ordinance for this purpose, appropriating more than P6.3 million for the incentives. The amount will be sourced from the city’s General Fund.

City Hall’s Finance Office is still finalizing the details for the charter day bonus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Councilor Nenita Ceniza-Layese, who authored the ordinance, said the bonus didn’t include casual and job order employees.

But Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing said they are working to grant some incentives for the casuals and job order employees.