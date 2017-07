A COUNCILMAN of Barangay Catmondaan, Catmon town in northern Cebu was arrested in a drug bust at past 4 pm Wednesday.

Irvin Ares Doños, who was placed under surveillance for a month, yielded 18 sachets of shabu.

The official, who is said to be a level 2 drug suspect, is undergoing interrogation at the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of the Cebu provincial police.