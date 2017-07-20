Search for article

Taiwanese drowns, 12 others rescued off Sta. Fe waters

10:30 AM July 20th, 2017

A TAIWANESE tourist drowned while 12 fellow tourists were rescued after the motor banca they rode in capsized in the waters off Barangay Okoy, Sta. Fe town, Cebu at past 5 pm Wednesday.

Sta. Fe police said a group of Taiwanese tourists rode on a motor banca from the Virgin Island Resort in Barangay Hilantagaan to Barangay Okoy in their town when big waves struck the seacraft.

PO1 Albert Jiminez said a rescue team managed to rescue 12 of them including children and the motor boat skipper and operator. But they were unable to save 63-year old Chen Su-Hsiang who drowned.

Sta. Fe police is coordinating with the local tourism office and the Philippine Coast Guard in the investigation of the incident.

