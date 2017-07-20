Search for article

Bogo, 11 San Remigio towns drug-free

SHARES:

02:07 PM July 20th, 2017

Recommended
By: Morexette Marie B. Erram, July 20th, 2017 02:07 PM

 

BOGO CITY in northern Cebu became the first local government in Central Visayas to be declared drug-free by an oversight committee tasked to monitor and evaluate the anti-drug campaign on the grassroots level.

About 40 barangays consisting of Bogo City’s 29 barangays and San Remigio town’s 11 barangays were officially added to the list of drug-free barangays by the oversight committee chaired by the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

A ceremony to announce the confirmation was held at the Capitol Social Hall in Cebu City. This is the second batch of barangays officially declared as drug-free, with Cebu now having 160 barangays.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.