Bogo, 11 San Remigio towns drug-free

BOGO CITY in northern Cebu became the first local government in Central Visayas to be declared drug-free by an oversight committee tasked to monitor and evaluate the anti-drug campaign on the grassroots level.

About 40 barangays consisting of Bogo City’s 29 barangays and San Remigio town’s 11 barangays were officially added to the list of drug-free barangays by the oversight committee chaired by the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

A ceremony to announce the confirmation was held at the Capitol Social Hall in Cebu City. This is the second batch of barangays officially declared as drug-free, with Cebu now having 160 barangays.