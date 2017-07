A COUPLE was shot to death inside their makeshift tent by an unidentified assailant in Talisay City Wednesday evening.

Police identified the victims as Jose Abesia and Derlyn Abesia both in their 30s. The couple was sleeping inside the tent at Sitio Tunga, Barangay Tangke when they were shot.

SPO1 Erwin Carbonquillo of Talisay City said the residents heard gunshots past 11 pm.

Recovered from the crime site were seven spent shells from a .45 pistol.