Former Cebu TV host nabbed in Caloocan

Former TV host and 2013 gubernatorial candidate Roliyeth ‘Klasmit Boyet’ Cortes was arrested by police for reportedly posing as a Customs employee in Caloocan City Wednesday night..

The 52-year-old Cortes was arrested along with 62-year old Ceccilia Lucentales from their condo unit in Gil Puyat Avenue during an entrapment operation at 8 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

A complainant and Customs personnel filed a complaint against Cortes after the former gubernatorial candidate introduced himself as a customs employee and asked for P50,000 from a job applicant.

SPO4 Wirlo Gatoc of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Caloocan said Cortes and Lucentales face charges of estafa and usurpation of authority. Cortes used to produce and host the local TV program, Let’s Do Business.